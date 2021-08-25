Shyam Steel ropes in Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh as Brand Ambassadors

Mumbai, 25th August 2021: Shyam Steel, one of the leading producers and manufacturers of TMT Bars has appointed Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh as their brand ambassadors. Aligned with the mission of “Maksad Toh India Ko Banana Hai”, these appointments highlight Shyam Steel’s philosophy to support the development of overall sports culture and infrastructure, which resonates with the company’s larger goal of building India. As a part of the association, Lovlina and Manpreet will be included in Shyam Steel’s print and digital campaigns pan India.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said “We are proud to welcome Lovlina and Manpreet into our Shyam Steel family. Their journeys are epitomes of perseverance, strength, and determination, which are also affiliated with our core brand philosophy. We at Shyam Steel are optimistic that their personas will surely create a positive impact on the brand ‘Shyam Steel, reinforcing the values that the brand stands for.”

Lovlina and Manpreet have enthralled the 1.3 billion Indians through their performance in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Lovlina won the bronze medal in the boxing welterweight division, becoming only the third Indian boxer to win a medal in the Olympics. Manpreet led the Indian Men’s Hockey team to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. His exemplified leadership and performance were one of the key reasons India finished in the podium after a long wait of 40 years.

On associating with Shyam Steel, Lovlina Borgohain said “I am happy to join hands with Shyam Steel. This association is a special one and I look forward to a long and fulfilling partnership.”

On associating with Shyam Steel, Manpreet Singh said “Thank you Shyam Steel for onboarding me to be part of your family. Through this association, I look forward to strengthening the brand values, those the brand represents.”

The Company is now in a steady expansion mode braving the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company, an integral partner of building new India, is committed to meaningfully contribute to the realization of the target of 300 million tonnes steel production by 2030-31. This is in keeping with the National Steel Policy announced by the Government of India towards transforming India into a self-reliant $ 5-trillion economy.

About Shyam Steel:

Shyam Steel is one of the leading TMT Bar manufacturers in India. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe and sustainable steel, it is a pioneer in the quality production of steel. Starting its operation with a small factory in Howrah, Shyam Steel has created a legacy of 60 years and has emerged as a large, growing, competitive, and multi-product steel organization by delivering quality material through innovation, excellence, and dedication. Shyam Steel has been associated with various government bodies such as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), railways, military engineering services, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCI), and various state governments. Shyam Steel believes that sustainable community development is essential for the harmonious development of the nation. They have always put forward and contributed towards various corporate social responsibilities for social development which have social, economic, and environmental impacts. Their CSR is focused on education, poverty, gender equality, hunger, and the environment.