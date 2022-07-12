Shyamal Bhumika’s WEDDING COUTURE 2022 Launch in Hyderabad…

Hyderabad, July 2022: Launching exclusively first at Shyamal and Bhumika’s Hyderabad store, The Wedding Couture Collection 2022 by the iconic couturiers is a beautiful line of hand-embroidered masterpieces, designed using age-old craft techniques in the most unusual mix of silhouettes and colours. The duo’s deep-rooted reverence for the rich culture and heritage of the Indian sub-continent shines through this season.

Encouraged by a festive mood the couturiers have sought inspiration from nature, our history and traditions, ancient architecture, splendor of the royal courts, museums, rare private collections and antique markets. The new line transports you to a world of fantasy and celebrations for the bride and groom.

Festive Indian couture is incomplete without beautiful hand embroideries, hand weaving and surface textures. Exquisite surface ornamentation in lush colours with a touch of sparkle, blossoming florals, heritage architectural details like jharokhas, beautiful jaalees, regal jewellery patterns, jade chandeliers, wood carving patterns from old havelis are visible in the artwork of this collection. Passionate about nurturing craft, while designing indigenously crafted collections, the couturiers have used age-old craft techniques like aari, zardosi in threads of vintage rose and antique finish gold. The embellishments evolved as we experimented mixing various age old techniques onto one single outfit. A mix of different crafts and embroideries remains the focus of the surface ornamentation, vintage gold dori marodi, layers of shimmer sequining, glass beads and handcrafted silk threads embellished with crystals in varied hues.

The collection includes some exceptional silhouettes like kalidaar gherdaar lehengas, trailing head veils, fitted cholees, dramatic hemlines, edwardian sleeves, semi constructed saris, kalidaar kurtas, draped cowls, straight fit kameez with fitted churidaars, classic shararas accessorised with charming embroidered belts, clutch bags and batwas.

Drawing inspirations from period costumes the menswear includes Sherwanis teamed with trousers & fitted churidaars, classic sherwanis with kalidaar kurtas, bandhgalas, varied jacket lengths, mens bundee jackets and elegant kurtas.

With an emphasis on sustainable, eco-friendly and handwoven collections the designers have lustrous raw silks, hand-woven matka silks, sheer silk organza, tulle along with some hand dyed velvets for a touch of opulence. Flaming red, emerald-green, vintage-rose, powder-blue, almond-beige, ivory, tones of green like moss & fennel, ruby-red, shell-pink, royal-blue, jade-green, raspberry and cherry tones are some of the colours used in the collection.

While designing history inspired Indian wear collections Shyamal & Bhumika keep in mind a real person and the relevance of their designs in today’s day and age. There is an attempt to give a feel of an era and yet not have the outfits look like costumes.

On this exciting occasion, the celebrated couturier duo add, “We are delighted to launch our latest Wedding Couture 2022 collection in Hyderabad with none other than our royal muse, Aditi Rao Hydari. Since our new collection symbolizes majestic grandeur, it feels very organic to launch first in the stunning royal city of Hyderabad with the lovely Aditi Rao Hydari, of royal lineage herself. We invite our patrons to our beautiful new showcase and look forward to launching the collection next in our Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and LA, USA stores.” Speaking on the occasion Aditi Rao Hydari said, today I am at Hyderabad, the city I was born in to unveil Shyamal and Bhumika’s new Wedding Couture Collection 2022. As the wedding season is coming up, every bride wants to look her best on her wedding day. I have loved wearing this outfit, there is something fun about the outfit. I think sometimes the brides are overburdened with clothes and jewelry on their wedding day and they can’t have fun. I have enjoyed wearing this because there is something traditional about it, but at the same time its playful, there are lots of beautiful colours. I think what really stands out for me is, its feminine, its rooted in tradition but at the same time the motifs are modern and a lot of play of colours and different kinds of not typically traditional motifs. I think with this kind of collection you can actually mix and match. Because when you buy clothes for your wedding, you wear it and put it away in the cupboard forever. With these collections you can mix and match with it, have fun with it, dress it up and dress it down and that’s what I think is beautiful about it. Designer Bhumika said, our designs showcase India to the world and are about reviving beautiful crafts and embroidery techniques, that’s an integral part of every collection that we make. What you are seeing on Aditi is a couture collection that will come up, it’s the first glimpse. Designer Shyamal said, for this festive season we have come up with our latest collection inspired by nature, architecture. In this particular collection we have used a number of embroidery techniques, as you can see, a very unusual mix of colours in the embroideries with threads running around and a lot of craft has been put in our collection.

The WEDDING COUTURE 2022 collection debuts in Shyamal & Bhumika’s Hyderabad store with superstar muse Aditi Rao Hydari, and will follow to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and LA, USA stores.