Shyamji’s Chole Bhature opens its new branch

Bengaluru, 20 April 2022: Chole Bature is the latest trend in Bengaluru. Especially for breakfast. In the last one year, more than five brands have launched Chole Batura.

Originally believed to be the best in Delhi and, Shyamji’s Chole Bhature has emerged as a go to place for foodies. Chloe Bhature is very different and special than the rest of the market because it does not pre-make the dish and is made fresh. Their chole is very light as they bring most of Delhi’s country ingredients.

Shyamji’s is another name of Lord Krishna who started working in Bengaluru on 15 August 2021 and is currently serving.

Currently Chole Bature, Malai Lassi and Gulab Jamun are available and is a pure veg restaurant. Although Chole Batura is a North Indian specialty, the owners say that more than 70% of their business comes from the local Bengaluru crowd.

They currently run with their first outlet in JP Nagar and have started serving with their second outlet at Rajajinagar since April 10. Today’s event saw renowned actor Sweet Kahi Chandru, Chetan Kedi, Anand Agarwal and Manish Gupta.