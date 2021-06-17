Shyplite expands its leadership team, onboards Sachin Gupta as the Chief Technology Officer

New Delhi, June 17, 2021: Shyplite, a 4PL AI-powered logistics platform that enables businesses to automate their logistics and increase shipping efficiency by providing a single-window platform integrated with multiple carriers, has announced the appointment of Sachin Gupta as its new Chief Technology Officer. Sachin will be responsible for accelerating innovation and product development at Shyplite. He will also be looking after the implementation of rapid AI powered product development strategies to help enhance customer experience and efficiency, in turn propelling Shyplite’s vision/mission to be the market leader and the Shipping Gateway for any business.

Sachin has driven technology and product innovation for the past 17 years for various companies varying from startups to large corporations including Valuefirst, Sendinblue, Sapient and HCL. Sachin has effectively used his entrepreneurial zeal to drive digitization of the processes and build scalable products and solutions specially to support organizations’ hyper-growth phase.

Sachin Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Shyplite said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Shyplite, one of India’s fastest growing 4PL logistics players, and looking forward to using my expertise in building solutions that can help deliver greater business value to clients.”

“The entire Shyplite team is excited to have Sachin onboard. In our endeavour to simplify logistics for businesses and drive innovation in India’s logistics space, Sachin’s deep sectoral and SMB experience will play an important part,” commented Sugam Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Shyplite.

Shyplite is one of the fastest-growing logistics players trusted by 90,000+ sellers and is on track to surpass 1 million shipments per month. Currently operating as a team of 160+, the startup plans to hire additional 140 people in the next 1 next year to support its expansion drive. To drive growth and product innovation and build its product portfolio, Shyplite is actively investing in technology-based ancillary companies.

An IMT Ghaziabad Alumnus, Sachin works with an approach of ‘Think more & change’ to drive the engineering roadmap. Having led large engineering teams of over 100 in his previous Organisations, Sachin is going to help Shyplite improve its customer experience & achieve product dominance much faster