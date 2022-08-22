SIA to Restore Pre-Covid Services to Bengaluru With Special Fares

Hyderabad, 22 August 2022: Catering to increased demand, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is pleased to announce a 100 per cent restoration of its pre-Covid services to Bengaluru.

Starting 30 October 2022, the Airline, which currently flies seven times weekly from the city, will go back to operating 16 times a week. The complete flight schedule can be found in Annexe A.

To celebrate the occasion, the Airline has also announced a special fare promotion for travel from Bengaluru to popular countries across Asia, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

Customers can avail of promotional fares when they book tickets between now and 14 September 2022.

The additional flights from Bengaluru will not only provide greater flexibility for arrival into Singapore, but will also give customers more options and better connections for travel to key onward destinations in the SIA network such as Australia, New Zealand and USA.

Mr. Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines said, “We have been steadily restoring our operations across India to pre-Covid levels, and Bengaluru is no exception. We have seen healthy demand from the city, and this increase in capacity coupled with special fares to popular holiday destinations, will give our customers many attractive options to pick from when they plan their overseas trips in the coming months.”

From 30 October 2022, subject to regulatory approvals, Singapore Airlines will have restored 100 per cent of its pre-Covid services to India, i.e. the Airline will operate 96 flights weekly from eight cities across the country.

SIA has implemented myriad digital solutions for the well-being of our customers, and to support a comfortable and seamless experience.

Annexe A

FLIGHT SCHEDULES

Please note that the flights listed below are subject to regulatory and operational changes.

All times stated are local to the respective destinations.

New flight service