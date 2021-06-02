SIAM to organise a virtual conclave on “Ecosystem Restoration: Initiatives by Indian Auto Industry”

New Delhi: On World Environment Day 2021, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), is all set to organise a virtual interactive session on the theme – ‘Ecosystem Restoration: Initiatives by Indian Auto Industry’ on 5th June, 10:30 hrs – 13:30 hrs. Celebrating the success of SIAM 2020 Lecture Series which commenced last year on the same day, this 14th episode marks the culmination of the initiative with a collective observance of World Environment Day by the Indian automotive industry.

The prime objective of the event is to share knowledge and technological advancements on environmental sustainability in the larger context of Sustainable Development Goals 2030. Divided into two sessions, the virtual conclave will witness insightful discussions by industry and subject experts on sustainability trends in the automotive industry and how the industry is transforming to become more sustainable.

The World Environment Day will begin with a welcome address by Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, followed by sharing of industry perspectives on sustainability by the Chairman SIAM Sustainable Mobility Group, Mr Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, TATA Cummins & Cummins India. The special address will be delivered by Past President SIAM, Mr Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Mr Suresh Prabhu, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, designated as India’s Sherpa to G20 & G7, will grace the occasion with his keynote address in the first session of World Environment Day. He has been a former Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and a thought leader, highly passionate about the environment, who led through several international negotiations with astounding success.

Immense contribution done by SIAM Members towards environmental restoration has been compiled in a comprehensive report entitled ‘Sustainability Report of Indian Automobile Sector 2020’ which will be unveiled in the benign presence of Mr Suresh Prabhu during the inaugural session of World Environment Day. The report will enable people to understand sustainability from the perspectives of industry.

The session on Eco-sustainability comprising of thematic presentations would witness the participation from industry stalwarts and domain experts viz. Dr Abhishek Ghoshal, Conservation Ecologist, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Dr J R Bhatt, Advisor, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Govt. of India, Mr Marius Ochel, Head of Cluster International Association Partnership Africa & India, German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), Mr Raju B Ketkale, Dy. Managing Director (Manufacturing), Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Mr Stein Jens-Olaf, Vice President (Powertrain Engineering), BOSCH and Mr Ashish Gupta, Brand Head – Volkswagen Group Sales India.

The context setting and moderation of the Eco-sustainability session would be done by Co-Chairman, Sustainable Mobility Group Mr Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, TATA Motors.

Towards the end, contribution by SIAM to the Sustainable Mobility and particularly towards world environment day activities, would be summarized by Mr Prashant K Banerjee, Executive Director, SIAM, including upcoming key projects in 2021.

Overall, the session on eco-sustainability will majorly cover the various aspects of policies, regulations, principles, and concepts being implemented in the automotive sector. In addition to this, the conference would witness the launch of the live talk show episodes named as ‘Green Tea with SIAM’ that will witness rendezvous with automotive industry leaders and think tanks.

The virtual conclave can be attended by registering through the SIAM website or click here on before 4th June 2021.