SIDBI Signs MoU with CDAC to strengthen Cyber Security capabilities

New Delhi, February 4, 2022: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs),, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a premier R&D organization under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India, in a virtual event.

SIDBI and C-DAC will collaborate to explore innovation and use of emerging technologies in the areas of Cyber Security, AI/ML, block chain, etc. and related training and capacity building aspects in the Banking Sector.

The MoU was signed by Shri Sudatta Mandal, Deputy Managing Director, SIDBI, and Shri Magesh E, Executive Director, C-DAC, in the presence of Shri Satheesh G, Senior Director and Head, Cyber Security Group, Shri Senthilkumar K.B and Dr. Dittin Andrews, Joint Directors from C-DAC and Shri Ravi Tyagi, Chief General Manager, SIDBI, Shri Paramendra Tiwary, Chief Technology Officer, SIDBI, Shri Sudhir Tandon, General Manager, SIDBI.