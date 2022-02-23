SIDBI’s 3rd National Microfinance Congress to focus on Micro Enterprise Finance – Amrit Kaal – Road Map Ahead on the 24th of February 2022

New Delhi, 23 February 2022 – Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), today announced that the 3rd National Microfinance Congress in New Delhi on February 24, 2022 will focus on the theme “Micro Enterprise Finance – Amrit Kaal – Road Map Ahead’. The Congress will be inaugurated by Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Union Finance Minister and the event will be attended by microfinance practitioners, policy makers and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, SIDBI Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Mr Ramann said, “Supporting and nurturing a large number of microenterprises to become viable and sustainable businesses will be a critical element of achieving the objectives of Amrit Kaal and it is with that view that we have selected this theme. The deliberations of the Congress are expected to help us understand the evolving roles of the stakeholders and fine tune policy making, wherever required, so that the objectives of Amrit Kaal are realised. We thank our key partner – FDCO, Knowledge Partner – MFIN and Media Partner – CNBC TV 18 and our sector experts as panellists for agreeing to join us and provide their meaningful inputs. “

Following the welcome address by SIDBI Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Shri S Ramann, the audience will hear from Shri Sanjay Malhotra, IAS, Secretary, DFS – Ministry of Finance, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Shri Alex Ellis, British High Commisisioner to India.

In the experienced hands of the moderators – Ms Latha Venkatesh, Executive Editor – CNBC TV 18, Mr Tamal Bandyopadhyay, Consulting Editor – Business Standard and Prof M S Sriram, Chairperson – Centre for Public Policy, IIM Bangalore, the three panel discussions will centre around the opportunities arising from revised regulatory micro finance framework, means to upscale micro entrepreneurship in the country through individual financing and boosting digital voyage of the sector and ways. Leading MFI practitioners are participating in the panel discussions.