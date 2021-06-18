SIDBI’s Umbrella Mission Swavalamban, endeavours to induce entrepreneurship culture, regard women as mainstay influencers on the society: Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD, SIDBI.

SwavalambanSashakt Mega Campaign, a series of 20 Webinars initiated by SIDBI & COWE India aimed at giving fillip to the STAND-UP INDIA scheme of the Government of India concludes

Hyderabad, June 18, 2021…. SIDBI’s Umbrella Mission Swavalamban, endeavours to induce entrepreneurship culture, regard women as mainstay influencer on the society leading to transitioning of Aspirant Bharat from job seeker to Job creator said Mr Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD, SIDBI.

He was the Chief Guest at the concluding session of SwavalambanSashakt Mega Campaign of SIDBI on Wednesday night. It was 20th and last in the series of webinars to promote Stand- Up India scheme – a step towards women empowerment.

The last and final session of SWAVALAMBAN SASHAKT MEGA CAMPAIGN held was based on the business module – IT Driven Innovative Services / AI based Solution, where the field experts shared the prospects and business opportunities.

The power packed session included insightful sessions from Mr. Akhilesh Trivedi, Global Mentor & Strategist, Ms Surbhi Jain, Ms Tanu Aggarwal and Banker Ms Banumathi. Immensely motivating sessions from Ms Kamla Poddar and SUI beneficiary Ms Bhagya Lakshmi Thyagrajan were the high points of this highly inspiring session on the virtual platform.

Ms Vandana Maheshwari, National President COWE India shared the vision and mission of COWE. Ms Madhu Tyagi, National Vice President, COWE INDIA and Chairperson of the webinar series and Ms Nidhi Toshniwal, National Jt. Secretary and Founder President, Rajasthan Chapter and Vice Chairperson of webinar series, shared the journey of this 20 webinar series.

SwavalambhanSashaktMega Campaign is a joint initiative of The Small Industrial Development Bank of India(SIDBI) and Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE) launched on 3rd February, 2021 with an objective to give fillip to the STAND-UP INDIA scheme of the Government of India

“Women Empowerment has always been a priority for SIDBI. The ‘SWAVALAMBAN SASHAKT- Webinar Series” kindled aspirations of more than 1500 aspirants. I am sure many of these are ready to embark on entrepreneurial journeys under the national mission of Stand up India Scheme. With reduction of margin and addition of agri allied activities as eligible, GoI has widened the scope and access of the scheme. Aspirant youths should gear up to leverage these. I can assure that SIDBI shall further strengthen the digital eco system of Stand-Up India-through Udyami Mitra in order to create more opportunities and success stories of growth and business under Atmanirbhar India “, the CMD said.

All the 20 webinars were structured to offer dream come true feelings to participants. It was mostly held every week on Wednesday (except a few corona surge weeks). Each webinar showcased a Business model by an eminent expert from the relevant field.

Banker connected in every session, enlightened the budding entrepreneurs on the banking norms and the requisites of the SUI scheme from the Banker’s perspective.

To raise the spirit of optimism and add to participants’ confidence, a Motivational speaker/ successful entrepreneur presented her success story along with a Stand-Up India loan beneficiary sharing her entrepreneurial journey, to motivate the participants to start their dream ventures.

The participants were also guided how to register on the STANDUPMITRA PORTAL and to avail various financial & non-financial services available on the Portal including how to connect with the hand holding agencies onboarded on the portal, COWE being one of the hand-holding agency onboarded.

To strengthen the MSME ecosystem and expose the participant women to various business models, the sessions focused on various viable business ideas including, Food processing, Medical sector, e-Commerce, Supplies to Hospitality and Hotel Industry, Support Services Sector, Biotechnology, Interior designing, Jewellery designing, Procurement with PSU, IT and IT services, opportunities in Travel and Tourism, Printing and Packaging, Textiles, Fashion Designing, Preschool franchise and Crèche, Event management, Modular kitchen franchise, Organic products, Handicrafts. The webinars could reach out to more than 1500 aspiring women entrepreneurs from across India.

With these extensive awareness initiatives, Stand-Up India scheme is turning out to be a great success for Women entrepreneurs, with nearly 82% of SUI beneficiaries being “Women” from all strata of society.

Stand up India Scheme was Launched on 5th April, 2016, by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, the scheme has been extended till the year 2025.

The objective of the SUI scheme is to facilitate bank loans for an amount between Rs.10 lakh and Rs.1 Crore to at least one Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) borrower and at least one Woman(of all strata) borrower per bank branch for setting up a greenfield enterprise in the field of manufacturing, trading & service industry including Agri Allied activities. And with the Union Budget 2021-2022, announcement to improve credit penetration under the scheme margin money requirement has been reduced from 25% to 15% and (activities allied to agriculture sector are eligible.