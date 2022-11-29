Siddha Sky continues to sell highest units in Mumbai Central Suburbs in Q3 2022 as well: CRE Matrix

29 November 2022, MUMBAI: According to the recent IndexTap Premier League, powered by CRE Matrix, Siddha Sky, a project by Siddha Group located in Wadala has again topped in terms of highest units sold during the third quarter of 2022 in a row in the Central Suburbs of Mumbai. The project sold 64 units worth value of Rs. 64 crores which is the highest followed by other projects Dosti Mezzo 22 and Runwal OYT Freeway37, which sold 33 units each. Siddha Sky has been consistent in terms of its performance as it was the top selling project in the previous two quarters as well where it sold 124 units during Q2 CY22 and 221 units during Q1 CY22.

Siddha Sky is Mumbai’s first residential complex with a unique concept of a Rooftop Skywalk with social, leisure, and active spaces, a one-of-a-kind architectural marvel spanning across five towers with smartly designed 2 and 3-bed homes. The project has sold over 800 units in less than six months and is spread across 4 acres of green open spaces dotted with world-class lifestyle amenities and facilities along with a larger-than-life clubhouse.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Samyak Jain – Director, of Siddha Group said, “We are delighted with an overwhelming response for our project Siddha Sky at Wadala. It has been recognized well amongst the customers and stakeholders. Strategically located in the heart of the city, with close proximity to BKC, South Mumbai and Lower Parel; we are very happy that it continues to sell at a very high pace. We have consistently incorporated innovations into our projects in order to provide customers with an enhanced lifestyle experience. With a unique concept of a Rooftop Skywalk, the residents will have access to a one-of-a-kind architectural marvel with amenities of global standards. All these factors have made our project a great success.’’

The G+39 storey towers consist of amenities such as state-of-the-art gymnasium, amphitheatre, cricket pitch, jogging track, badminton court, mini theatre, yoga centre, reflexology area, swimming pool, kid’s play area, multipurpose court and many more. Strategically located in the heart of the city, Siddha Sky is redefining the contemporary lifestyle of over 1700+ families.

After a decade of being an industrial zone, Wadala has emerged as an upcoming residential market due to its rapid development in terms of civic and social infrastructure, connectivity, and residential market. Strategically located between South Mumbai and its suburbs, Wadala boasts cutting-edge infrastructure as well as excellent road and rail connectivity. With seamless connectivity to various business hubs of Mumbai which makes it a preferred location for people working in business districts such as BKC, Nariman Point and Lower Parel, the region is close to the eastern freeway, eastern expressway, monorail, and the future metro-4 corridor. It provides enviable access to the best of what Mumbai has to offer in terms of business districts, health, social, and leisure, as well as an unrivalled transportation network and infrastructure hotspots, owing to exceptional connectivity to all parts of the city.