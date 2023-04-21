Siddhaarth Oberoi Shirts, a high-end label based in Noida unveils everyday wear “Shirts”

Siddhaarth Oberoi Shirts is a homegrown apparel label that makes premium shirts that portray art in a new form. Siddhaarth Oberoi Shirts, aka SOS, stand for “save our soul,” which has a beautiful meaning just like the collection. SOS was born with the idea of transforming shirts into wearable art. The brand is launching 2 collections, limited and floral, where the floral collection will showcase different colors and patterns with cotton blends. The shirts are designed to fit well and flatter different body types, and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

SOS is known for its attention to detail, such as unique embellishments like embroideries, and its commitment to using high-quality materials. Some popular styles include button-downs, tunics, and everyday shirts. SOS aims to empower women to express their individual style with confidence and ease, whether they’re running errands, meeting friends for lunch, or attending a casual event. They let their beloved customers choose from the varied creative assemblages that would perfectly express the mood for every occasion. This is a one-stop shop for people who like to wear their hearts on their sleeves.

SOS believes in the mantra “Go forth and Be Fabulous,” and their designs are colorful works of art. Every shirt is unique and has a story to tell. The brand prides itself on offering free delivery all across India, making it a convenient and accessible choice for fashion lovers all over the country. SOS’s parent company, Sanskriti Apparels Pvt. Ltd. was established in 1989. SOS is continuing the legacy by providing high-quality products, and the brand is currently in the first phase of marketing, focusing on the online phase, and will later take it offline.

Talking about the brand, Siddhaart Oberoi, Founder of SOS shared, “I noticed a gap in the Indian apparel market, and thus SOS is a solution for those looking for stylish and smart shirts; we have been in the fashion industry for more than three decades and have collaborated with high-end brands; with SOS, we will make the statement that shirts can be both economical and fashionable.”

To know more about the brand and to buy some opulent clothes, head on to

https://www.instagram.com/siddhaarthoberoishirts/