Siemens Healthineers and nasscom Center of Excellence announce strategic partnership to boost India’s healthcare through digital innovation

March 17, 2023 – Bangalore — Siemens Healthineers today annouced a Startup Accelerator Program in partnership with nasscom Center of Excellence that aligns with the company’s commitment towards the burgeoning Indian startup ecosystem. This partnership will emphasise on creating and nurturing innovation towards advancing healthcare in India. Healthcare startups will greatly benefit from the program by leveraging the technical and business mentorship opportunities offered jointly by Siemens Healthineers and nasscom CoE to gain visibility on the global stage too.

The accelerator program will focus on six major domains that is access to care, networked care & digitally enabled services, radiology imaging, In-vitro diagnostics, advanced image guided therapy to improve care in cardiology, neurology, oncology, and infectious diseases. Through this program, Siemens Healthineers in India will engage with the startup ecosystem and selected startups will have the opportunity to collaborate with Siemens Healthineers businesses to get access to global markets and access to Siemens Healthineers software platforms, equipment, and data based on the requirement of the collaboration. Startups that are part of the program will have the opportunity to participate in demo days organized by Siemens Healthineers and nasscom CoE at a global level.

Speaking about the announcement, Peter Schardt, Chief Technology Officer, Siemens Healthineers, said, “Siemens Healthineers had always been a frontrunner when it comes to innovation and healthcare advancement. We are proud to continue our strong partnership with nasscom CoE to accelerate technology adoption in startups and push the boundaries of innovation for everyone, everywhere.” Peter Schardt, who is on a short visit to India, added that this partnership opens the doors to host of opportunities for startups aligned with our strategy, predominantly in the healthcare and technology sector.

Adding to this, Debjani Ghosh, President, nasscom said, “One of the most tangible impacts of digital healthcare innovations, especially critical for a country like India, is the democratisation of healthcare. However, as the ecosystem grows and expands, support systems such as accelerator and incubators become pivotal for tech start-ups to leapfrog from labs to commercialization of ideas. Focused efforts such as this will not only drive compounding results for the sector, but will provide the much needed confidence boost to the tech startup ecosystem to innovate for impact.“

Siemens Healthineers, as part of the accelerator program has partnered with startups, Tagbox and Imaginate, in complementary areas to optimize healthcare delivery and explore immersive technologies for marketing, training, and education. Tagbox’s supply chain optimization technology will help reduce the cost of healthcare delivery by improving productivity across service operations and minimizing losses due to broken supply chains. Imaginate, a virtual and augmented reality enterprise, aims to leverage AR, VR amd MR technologies to provide impactful training and support for heavy equipment processes in various sectors, including Lifesciences and Healthcare.

Dileep Mangsuli, Head of Siemens Healthineers Development Center, also expressed his delight on taking the next step in the collaboration with nasscom CoE, “Promoting startups is key to driving innovation, and India’s strategic significance in global technology expansion cannot be overstated. Our commitment to India is unwavering, and by combining innovation, education, healthcare, and talent, we aim to strengthen the country’s healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that the right treatment is delivered to everyone, everywhere. Together, we strive to make healthcare more efficient, sustainable, and humane. ”

The collaboration is expected to play a significant role in advancing the healthcare landscape, and the partnerships have been hailed as seamless experiences by both Tagbox and Imaginate.

This alliance strengthens Siemens Healthineers’ long-standing commitment to India, where it has been promoting healthcare outcomes for over 90 years, manufacturing world-class products for more than 60 years, and leveraging nasscom CoE’s support for the country’s technology sector for 35 years.