Signature Global actively participating in fight against COVID

Signature Global, a leader in affordable housing, has been engaged in taking care of the vaccination and medical needs of the people attached to it – be it labor on various sites or their employees. The company is also distributing over 500 meals every day among the needy at Club Road Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi.

The company is taking utmost care of the employees by paying full salary to the employees suffering from COVID. The company wishes to ensure the protection of their employees and families therefore the 2 new policies have been introduced including ‘group term life insurance of 10 lakhs’ for each employee and ‘mediclaim policy for parents’ of employees. For those showing signs of COVID infection, the company has formed an ‘Internal Core Helpline Team’ to help staff and their families round the clock, providing 24 hours doctor consultation, arranging Ambulance service, providing Oxygen cylinders, Oxymetres and medicines, wherever needed, also arranging plasma and providing meals to the Covid sufferers and families.

“When the country was recovering from the first wave, the second wave struck; it has brought new challenges to country’s economy. The real estate sector, too, is facing challenges such as tackling labour safety on the sites etc. However, it seems that people are more ready to take on the challenges, unlike last year. Unfortunately, the spread has been deadly this year, but everyone’s working tirelessly to contain the pandemic,” says Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global Group, Chairman, ASSOCHAM, National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development.

To stop the chain of COVID infections, the company organized online Yoga for Health program and Corona stress management program by Hari Naam Dasji from ISKCON. The group sincerely believes in good deeds not just towards human life but towards animals and birds. Signature Global has ensured that stray cows, monkeys and birds in Vridavan gets sufficient to eat.

Vaccination drive for staff and family has successfully been carried out for staff above 45 years of age, and drive for staff between the age group of 18-45 years will begin soon. Moreover, vaccination has been provided to 1500 residents (above 45 years) at the delivered residential projects.

The company is also taking utmost care of the labour working various sites. Activities carried out for labour include regular health check up camps, distribution of multivitamins, ration and food distribution, Oxymetres distribution at labour camps, creation of isolation rooms at all sites. The number of thermal scanners has also been doubled at the sites.

“The country’s economy is facing these challenges for the second time; the government has to step forward support by announcing some monetary relief, especially to real estate, as it is the second-largest employment sector in the nation. Fortunately, this time, we all recognize the seriousness and danger of COVID, which is why we all will overcome it soon. Meanwhile, last year we saw how the digitization process could be effective in this situation, and we are moving ahead by keeping the same in prime focus this year,” says Mr. Aggarwal.