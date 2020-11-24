Signature Global announces winners of ‘Diwali apne Ghar wali’ contest

Signature Global, a renowned name in affordable housing, announced the names of winners of its contest ‘Diwali apne Ghar wali’ for the residents of Andour Heights, sector 71, Signature Global Solera, sector 107 and Signature Global Synera, sector 81 in Gurugram. In this contest, everyone had to decorate their house and post a photo of Rangoli, front gate, and place of worship on November 14 on their Facebook or Instagram and tag Signature Global. Residents have been quite excited about the contest and participated happily as a good number of them were celebrating their first Diwali in their own home.

The jury members have decided three winners from each society and Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global Group & Chairman Assocham, National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development awarded the winners by a cash prizes of 21000, 11000 and 5000 respectively. Sheetal Kaintura (Solera, Sector 107) won Rs. 21000, Anita Jaiswal (Solera, Sector 107) won Rs. 11000, Purnima Sagar (Solera, Sector 1070 won Rs. 5000, Ajay Kumar (Synera, Sector 81) won Rs. 21000, Yashvant Namdeorao Dhote (Synera, Sector 81) won Rs. 11000, Rahul Mehra (Synera, Sector 81) won Rs. 5000, Rupa Bhowal (Andour Heights, Sector 71) won Rs. 21000, Ravikant Vishwanath Kamble (Andour Heights, Sector 71) won Rs. 11000, and Lucky Garg (Andour Heights, Sector 71) won Rs. 5000.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal said, “ Firstly, I would like to congratulate all the winners as well as those residents who have celebrated their first Diwali in their own house. We believe that celebrating the festivals with full enthusiasm adds colour and more happiness. Due to the global pandemic, we are celebrating the festivals with some precautions and thus we had organized this event. Also, it’s our humble request to all to take precautions and stay protected against Covid 19.

