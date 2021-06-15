Signature Global comes with Monsoon offer

Gurugram: Signature Global, a leader in affordable housing, has come up with a slew of monsoon offers for residential and commercial properties. The Group informs that the offers are designed keeping in mind the increased interest of people in real estate assets during these pandemic times.

The first offer is for Signature Global Park, Sector 36, South Gurugram. In this project the Group is giving well-designed modular kitchen on the booking of an Independent floor free of cost. The second offer is for the Signum – High Street Retail Shops located at the most Prime location on Gurgaon – Dwarka Expressway. The Group is offering ‘Earn before your business starts’ opportunity to the investors with a confirmed rental of Rs 600 psf per.annum. for three years. The investment in the project starts at Rs 29.9 lakh.

Talking about the real estate market, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman – Signature Global Group & Chairman – ASSOCHAM National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development, says, “The growth in new launches and pick up in home sales is a positive development. Dwarka Expressway and Sohna Road came on the horizon when prices in other areas of Gurgaon were skyrocketing. People saw potential in the regions, and analysed that though the Dwarka expressway and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are a part of Gurgaon, newly launched projects here are affordable. Both the places have come out to be one of the most preferred locations amongst the homebuyers as it has become easier to buy independent floors under DDJAY and enjoying all amenities in gated complex rather than living on rents. We are dedicated towards delivering homes on or before time.”