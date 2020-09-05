Signature Global conducts E-draw of Golf Greens 79 and Orchard Avenue 2

Signature Global, the pioneers of affordable housing, held an e-draw for their projects Golf Greens 79, sector 79, Gurugram and Orchard Avenue 2, sector 93, Gurugram at The Pllazio Hotel, Sector-29, Gurugram. The event was successfully conducted in the presence of Senior HUDA officials. Signature Global Group followed all the safety norms including social distancing and sanitization to prevent the global pandemic COVID-19. The e-draw was live on YouTube for those who wanted to attend the same from their home. For Golf Greens 79, during the e-draw of Flats, 852 units were allotted as against 1632 applications as it was oversubscribed by the people. During the re-draw of Orchard Avenue 2, 278 units were allotted against 315 applications. In the last three months, Signature Global has executed e-draws of five projects. In these five projects, the total number of units was 3169 against which around 13927 applications were received.

Golf Green 79 is located at the foothills of Aravalli Range in sector 79 and is well connected to NH8, Southern Peripheral Road, and KMP Expressway. The project which has 1 and 3 BHK options comes under the Haryana Affordable Housing Policy. The prices at Signature Global ‘Golf Greens 79’ start from Rs 14.46 lakh for 1 BHK and Rs 25.80 lakh for 3 BHK. Some of the landmarks around include ITC Grand Bharat, Hyatt Regency, Golden Green Golf & Resorts, Heritage Village Resorts, water and amusement park Aapno Ghar. Seamless connectivity through nearby highways to areas like Manesar, Faridabad, and Delhi acts as the catalyst for the growth of real estate in Sector 79 which has a lot of greenery and away from the hustle-bustle of otherwise crowded Gurugram.

On the other hand, Orchard Avenue 2 has 2 BHK units and is located in Sector 93, Gurugram, which is one of the most rapidly developing areas in Gurugram. Located on Dwarka Expressway, the area has many reputed schools, colleges and universities situated in and around it. Industrial Model Township is the nearest employment hub as IMT Manesar has many manufacturing companies and many other industries.

Speaking during the e-draw, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global Group and Chairman, ASSOCHAM, National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development said, “The demand for affordable housing has increased manifold. In the post-COVID-19 situation, people wish to get hold of good property to call their home. Today we are happy to announce the lucky customers who have been selected in e-draw and would like to congratulate them all. Our customers are our brand ambassadors and customer satisfaction is our asset.”

To date, the company has launched 21 residential with 19711 units and one commercial project. Going forward, Signature Global has already aimed at launching 100,000 units across India by 2022 to contribute to ‘Housing for All’ mission.