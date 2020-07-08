Signature Global launches ‘Golf Greens 79’ in Sector 79, Gurugram

Gurugram, July 08, 2020: Signature Global, India’s no. 1 Affordable Housing Company, announced the launch of its 20th Housing Project ‘Golf Greens 79’ in Sector 79, Gurugram. The project is launched under the Haryana Affordable Housing Policy and its cost is Rs 225 crore. Away from the hustle-bustle and set in the foothills of Aravallis, it will have 1 and 3 BHK options with a total number of 852 housing units. Located near commercial hubs of Sector 74A and Sector 75A, the prices at Signature Global ‘Golf Greens 79’ starts from Rs 14.46 lakh for 1 BHK and Rs 25.80 lakh for 3 BHK.

Signature Global ‘Golf Greens 79’ is a few minutes away from NH8 and very well connected to Southern Peripheral Road, and KMP Expressway. Some of the landmarks in the proximity of the project include Aapno Ghar- water and amusement park, ITC Grand Bharat, Hyatt Regency, Golden Green Golf & Resorts, Heritage Village Resorts. Many other landmark residential projects are in the vicinity whereas a lot of educational institutions and hospitals are close by.

Commenting on the impeccable record of delivery, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global Group and Chairman, ASSOCHAM, National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development said, “The demand for affordable housing has increased manifold. In the post-COVID-19 situation, people are expected to get hold of a good property to call their home. The realization of the importance of one’s home has dawned on people while staying and working from home as many of them have faced challenges. ”

For faster delivery of projects, the company deploys innovative technologies to ensure speed, efficiency, and quality of construction. AFW (aluminum formwork) ensures fast and quality construction while the projects promises to look perfect as the Padma Shri Architect Hafeez Contractor is designing it. “We are dedicated to deliver affordable houses on time and our focus on timely delivery comes with maintaining the quality standards at the same time. To contribute to the mission of ‘Housing for All’ by 2022, we announce that today everyone irrespective of limited budget can afford a comfortable house and should invest into real estate considering that it is the safest asset,” Mr. Aggarwal added.