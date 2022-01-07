Signature Global’s Millennia IV gets tremendous response, oversubscribed within 24 hours of launch

Signature Global, the pioneer of affordable housing, informed that Millennia IV located in Sector 37D, Gurugram, got oversubscribed within 24 hours of the launch. The response to the project was similar to the response previous projects Millennia I, Millennia II, and Millennia III got. The current project received 1171 applications against 814 units. As an affordable housing project that adheres to the Affordable Housing Policy’s guidelines, the project would provide premium housing apartments of predetermined size and rates at a set time.

The Millennia IV is located on Dwarka Expressway and is well-connected from NH8 and Hero Honda Chowk. Earlier, The Millennia I received 4755 applications against 1448 units, Millennia II received 2819 applications against 754 units, and The Millennia III received 3343 applications against 1322 units.

The project that has the distinction of being an IGBC Gold-rated project having advanced global green building certification is the 28th project of Signature Global. The project under the Haryana government’s Affordable Housing Policy spread over 5.89 acres offers 814 2BHK units, with sizes of 580.53 sq ft, 588.93 sq ft, 585.60 sq ft, and 597.77 sq ft. These premium lifestyle homes with green features and a large number of amenities come at affordable rates of Rs 25-26 lakh.

With about a 20 km drive from IGIA, it is close to Gurugram Railway Station and the proposed Metro station. There is also faster connectivity to IMT Manesar and Multi-Utility Corridor. The project is surrounded by 450 acres of the township and several world-class premium residential projects, five-star hotels, and fine dining restaurants.

Speaking at the response to the project, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global, said,