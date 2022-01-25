Signify launches Philips HexaStyle, India’s first hexagon-shaped LED downlight

x

Bengaluru, India – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today rolled out its latest TV advertising campaign ‘The new shape of style’ for its Philips HexaStyle LED downlight. Emphasizing the new unique hexagon shape of these downlights, the light-hearted campaign showcases the various unique patterns that consumers can create on their ceilings using these downlights. The humorous 45- second film has been developed by Publicis and targets consumers building their new homes or renovating existing ones.

LED Downlights are a growing category in India, and a big hit with people building new homes. However, currently, they are available in only two shapes – round or square. By using hexagon-shaped downlights, consumers can now use their creativity to create unique patterns in their ceilings that will make their house stand out amongst the crowd. Based on this insight, the film captures the varied emotions that the beautiful lighting patterns evoke amongst the guests who have arrived at the house-warming party of the host. While all guests are mesmerized by the lights, they are also secretly envious of the host and make trivial snide remarks about him behind his back, questioning his salary and financial status to be able to afford such beautiful lights. The scene ends with the host of the party enjoying the envious adulation of his guests and remarking that “Hexa Style ke designs ceilings pe hi nahi, dilon pe bhi lag jaate hai”, emphasizing that Philips HexaStyle’s unique patterns not only brighten up your ceiling but also induce envy amongst your neighbours. The TVC concludes by highlighting the ease of installing these downlights, as they fit into regular round cut-outs in the ceiling.

The TVC will play on primetime TV slots across leading general entertainment, news and movie channels across India.

Speaking about the campaign, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing & Integrated Communications and Commercial Operations, Signify Innovations India Limited said, “Our latest TVC has been conceptualized keeping in mind our strong legacy in innovation. With Philips HexaStyle downlight, we have redefined the shape element and created yet another new category in downlights. Its unique hexagonal shape will enable consumers to express their creativity and design a truly personalized lighting experience for their home, by creating unique patterns on their ceilings. With this ad, we have attempted to play on the undercurrents of envy and backhanded compliments that people receive from their social groups, while possessing a new product. We hope that consumers like the ad and become early adopters of our latest innovation.” “It’s not every day that one finds lights that have this uniquely stylish, hexagonal shape and the beautiful designs that are made possible because of it. So when people see them, there ought to be some surprise, a little appreciation and definitely, a lot of envy” said Vikash Chemjong, NCD, Publicis.

https://fb.watch/aK5VmuNJGj/

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZGvBbQlqlB/

Client: Signify India (Nikhil Gupta, Natasha Wadhwa, Aastha Bhatnagar)

Creative: Vikash Chemjong & Ranadeep Dasgupta (Publicis)

Account Planning: Radhika Burman (Publicis) Account Management: Saurabh Singh (Publicis) Production House: A For Orange Productions Director: Deepanshu Malik

Producer: Parul Madaan