Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, is providing cricket fans in India with a perfect view on the nation’s favorite sport as it illuminates the Sardar Patel Stadium (commonly known as Motera Stadium), the world’s largest cricket stadium located in Ahmedabad, in association with Larsen & Toubro. The newly constructed stadium was the venue for the public gathering addressed by the President of the United States, Donald Trump and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi during the former’s visit to India.

Signify has equipped the Motera Stadium, which can host 110,000 spectators and is one of India’s premier cricket stadiums, with 580 luminaries of Philips ArenaVision LED Floodlighting system for day-and-night games. This installation complies with the ICC (International Cricket Council) Broadcasting standards for sports illumination. The stadium, owned by Gujarat Cricket Association, is a regular venue for Test cricket and One Day Internationals (ODI) matches. It features two cricket grounds, a cricket academy, an Olympic size swimming pool, a gymnasium and 75 corporate boxes.

The lighting system has been designed exclusively for sports and multi-purpose venues, offering outstanding light quality, higher energy efficiency, effective thermal management and a long lifetime.

“We are very proud to illuminate the world’s largest cricket stadium using our Philips Arenavision LED Floodlighting system. It is also India’s first LED floodlit cricket stadium that meets the ICC Broadcasting standards. This system will offer an unparalleled sporting experience for cricket fans in the country,” said Sumit Padmakar Joshi, Market Leader of Signify’s operations in India. “At the same time, it will help the stadium in achieving its responsible and environmental goals enabling durability through longevity and significantly reduce maintenance costs.”