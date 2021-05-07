Signum Hotels & Resorts expand footprint in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Signum Hotels & Resorts, a fast-growing hotel management company, announced its expansion in Rajasthan with Signum Eco Dera Resort & Spa, Jaipur. This is the company’s second property in Rajasthan. The resort is located 70 kms south of Jaipur, near Malpura town.

Signum Eco Dera Resort & Spa is a 36-room property offering the intertwined charms of heritage as well as modernity. Spread over 10 acres of land, the resort is a nature lover’s delight and epitomises sustainable tourism with green practices such as rain water harvesting, solar power usage, organic farming including chef’s garden, as well as dairy farming. Guests can enjoy farm to table dining with organic produce at the resort’s multi-cuisine restaurant and an eclectic range of beverages at the Bar.

On the hotel launch, Mehul Sharma, Founder & CEO, Signum Hotels & Resorts said, ‘we are happy to expand our footprint in the state of Rajasthan. Though times are challenging but leisure travel will still be the first segment to bounce back as soon as the current pandemic surge subsides. We are hopeful the current situation will improve and business will be back on track soon.’

Surrounded with natural beauty and calm, the resort is also an ideal wellness escape. The hotel spa offers a range of Ayurvedic treatments to help relax and rejuvenate. Other leisure facilities include a swimming pool and an onsite-farm, alongside a jogging track and yoga deck for the fitness enthusiasts.

Signum Dera Resort & Spa offer multiple event venues that can accommodate from 80 to 3000 pax. Guests can choose to organise events indoor or plan a more lavish, yet intimate celebration outdoors at the open-air amphitheatre with a picture-perfect mountain view as the backdrop.

Malpura, a heritage village near Jaipur, is one of the most picture perfect and naturally endowed regions in Central Rajasthan with endless vegetation, wildlife and breath-taking sand dunes. Signum Eco Dera Resort & Spa is 1.5 hrs from Jaipur International Airport and around 2 hrs from the Jaipur railway station.