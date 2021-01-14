Sikh Community comes up with E-Commerce Platform – www.WSCCKart.com

New Delhi – Delhi-based non-profit organization, World Sikh Chamber of Commerce (WSCC) has launched an e-commerce website –WSCCKart, aimed at helping and supporting the community in difficult pandemic hit times.

Exclusively for the close-knit community of Sikhs and people who are associated with WSCC, the www.WSCCKart.com is an online platform that helps you sell products and buy for your requirements.

To help its members overcome the challenges of marketing, WSCC launched its e-commerce platform where they can list their range of products and services to grow their business in the SME sector. The objective behind this new venture is to help its members build successful business and joint venture networks. It also helps its members to find suitable business partners, establish contact, and makes their Joint Venture Project start for expansion.

WSCC has been established in 2020 with an aim to bring together Sikh businesses and professionals in the spirit of an enterprise and provide them an effective and efficient platform for business networking which will assist them in the growth of their business and professional careers.

“We stand today at crossroads between transforming and fading, so let’s transform together,” says Dr.Parmeet Singh Chadha, Founder of WSCC.

The key feature of the venture is, only the members of the WSCC community can list their products and services on the website which can be bought by anyone within or outside the organization. The categories of the product listed are: Home & Kitchen, Clothing, Stationery, Beauty & Personal Care, Food, Electronics and Groceries; and the categories of the services offered are: Insurance, Business Consultants & Coach, Visa & Immigration Consultants, Matrimonial Services, Health Lab Testing, Financial Services & Rehab & Healing Services and many more.

“With limited access to resources, not everyone can work on their digital presence. WSCC has decided to hold hands and support a fellow Sikh’s business, to support a dream,” says Dr.Parmeet Singh Chadha.

The non-profit organization works on the belief of ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’, which means “may everyone prosper” or “blessing for everyone” therefore they consider small businesses as the lifeblood of their community and aims to take it to the ladder of success.

The community stands on the vision that young members of WSCC do not have to look for jobs outside as they have ample opportunities within the community which inspires them to become business owners, sportsmen, work on their creative skills, or whatever they like, the community will back them.