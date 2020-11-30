Sikka group celebrated Gurupurab

Dehradun: On the occasion of Gurupurab, Sikka Kimaya Greens Society located at Doon IT Park Aman Vihar in the city remembered Guru Nanak Dev ji by offering prayers and distributing prasad. Significantly, the festival of Gurupurab was celebrated throughout the city on Monday. There was a lot of enthusiasm for this festival from individuals to various organizations.

On this occasion, the Managing Director of Sikka Group, Harvinder Singh Sikka, congratulated everyone on this auspicious occasion and said, “Gurunanak Dev did many things for the solidarity and mutual love of society. On this occasion, we all should work on the ideals propagated by Gurunanak Dev, and help the needy.”