Sikkim CM ShriGolay Personally Monitors all COVID Related Emergencies & Activities

New Delhi, 12 June, 2021: Corona pandemic has engulfed the globe. The whole world has come under its grip and every country has suffered in one way or other. The COVID-19 second wave has hit India very hard. Sikkim is no exception. Despite limited resources the Sikkim Government under the leadership of ShriPrem Singh TamangGolay is extensively working day & night to contain the virus. The government has mobilized all its departments concerned and resources to tackle the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The government has activated all its wings from the highest (state) level to the lowest (village) level. All powerful State Task Force (STF) has been constituted involving all the concerned departments. All blocks (32 in number) of the state have created Village COVID Management Committees (VCMCs) at village level under their jurisdiction. Under the direction of Shri P. S. TamangGolay, the CM, the Sikkim Krantikari Party has constituted “Constituency Level COVID Management Committees” (CLCMC) in all 32 assembly constituencies of the state to facilitate and support the government machinery and the people in need or in emergency during the pandemic period. All hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, PHSC, ASHA & AGANWADI workers, panchayats and councillors across the state are working in tandem tirelessly. The offices of DMs, SDMs, BDOs and MEOs are functioning on a 24×7 basis.

The government is providing free medical kits and ration at the doorstep of all COVID positive patients in home isolation or in COVID Care Centres across the state. The government has provided Rs. 10,000/- (Ten thousand only) to all 667 ASHA workers of the state as an incentive towards their dedicated service during the pandemic. Recently, the Hon’ble Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a 300 bedded hospital with modern facilities at Namchi, South Sikkim to cater to the people from South and West district. In address during the event, the Hon’ble Chief Minister stated that health and education has been a top most priority of the government and will continue to enhance related facilities and infrastructure in the state

Shri P.S. TamangGolay, the CM, is available 24×7 for COVID emergencies. The CM has created COVID Co-ordination Cell (CCC) in his office that functions 24×7. ShriGolay personally monitors all COVID related emergencies & activities. Seriousness, proactiveness, humility and concern for his people are the basic traits of Shri Golay’s personality.