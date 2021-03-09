Silver jewellery maker GIVA felicitates two hundred women frontline health workers on account of International women’s day

Bangalore: With an aim to acknowledge the courage of breaking the rigid stereotypes and coming out strong and powerful, GIVA a Bangalore based silver jewellery e-commerce platform, today felicitated two hundred women frontline healthcare workers from Sakra hospital, one of the city’s prominent COVID 19 specialty hospital.

The outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic hit the world with unprecedented consequences on global health, lives of the people and has also created a staggering impact on the lives of women healthcare workers both on a professional and the personal front. To express their gratitude towards the work done by the women healthcare workers during these testing times, GIVA handed over a new range of specially designed pearl earring to two hundred women frontline professionals.

Commenting on the initiative Mr. Ishendra Aggarwal, Founder & CEO GIVA said, “We at GIVA firmly believe that women have always been the backbone of the society and have tremendously contributed towards the development of the nation. We as an organization are comitted to salute, respect and honor women in all walks of life. There wasn’t a more meaningful way to celebrate women’s day than to express our appreciation towards frontline COVID worriers. We at GIVA continue to acknowledge and recognize the astonishing work done by women in society and remain comitted to make this world a better place for women”

About GIVA:

GIVA, an online store for hallmarked silver jewellery was launched in April 2019. GIVA Jewellery has established itself as an attractive alternative in the market dominated by gold jewellery on one hand and artificial junk jewellery on the other. GIVA prides itself in offering a large variety of Earrings, Pendants, Rings, Bracelets, Anklets, Sets, etc, with new designs launched every week for its customers. GIVA has also launched multiple themed collections with the rose gold, pearl, and oxidized silver collections.