SIMCONA Celebrates Customer Success During Difficult Year

Rochester, NY : Simcona (www.simcona.com) completed in 2020 one of the best years of their 50 years in business as measured by revenue and new customer acquisitions.

Many manufacturing customers suffered severe disruption to their supply chain due to the pandemic. Long-time suppliers were no longer capable of delivering raw materials because their manufacturing operation shutdown or the delivery channels were blocked.

Simcona stepped-in many situations by offering expert sourcing and procurement services to help locate alternative suppliers, source from U.S. suppliers, locate inventory located somewhere in the supply chain, help expedite shipments from supplier to manufacturer, and warehouse addition safety stock.

“Simcona had a great year because of our capabilities, supplier relationships, and deep expertise in sourcing and procurement,” stated Marc Iacona, CEO at Simcona. “Our goal was to keep our manufacturing customers production lines up and running through this crazy time period.”

A line down due to supply shortages can cost a manufacturing company millions of dollars in lost revenue. This lost revenue can be many times larger than the value of the missing component or assembly.

Simcona has a unique network that includes U.S. suppliers, global suppliers, and captive manufacturing. During 2020, Simcona filled-in a shortage of cable and wire product by providing short run manufacturing of cable bundles. This keep several companies on-line for their wire harness production.

Simcona also implemented a COVID Containment Program from the very beginning. Administration transitioned to work-at-home and manufacturing went into small teams and split shifts. This meant that if an employee contracted the virus only a small number of staff would be exposed.

“As a team, we were proactive as to how we handled this unique situation,” according to Dawn Bertman, Executive Vice President of Sales. “We very much looked at things from the perspectives of our customers and our employees.”

Simcona is building on their supply chain services for 2021 by adding sourcing and procurement service programs for individual new product develop projects to annual programs that encompass multiple projects and products.