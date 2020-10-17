Simfoni and WTP Buynamics Enter Into Joint Venture

San Francisco, CA, October 17, 2020: Simfoni has established itself as a technology innovator in the field of Spend Analytics and is recognized as a Leader in the Spend Matters Solution Map for Procurement and Spend Analytics. The company operates from its headquarters in San Francisco and has an extensive network of clients across the USA, and across many different industries.

Chairman Chirag Shah commented on the partnership, “A key part of the Simfoni strategy is to mesh internal customer data with external data to create a holistic perspective on spend management. This generates much richer insights supporting better decision-making. The WTP solution offered by Buynamics is unique in the market and blends very neatly with our category management module to offer strategic buyers a real-time source of truth for managing complex negotiations.”

Available as a standalone SaaS product, or bundled with Simfoni’s Analytics, the WTP should cost solution is aimed at retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers. All of whom stand to benefit from significant information advantage through the use of the WTP functionality.

Robert Driessen, CEO of WTP Buynamics, also a Spend Matters Almanac Top 50 Vendor to Watch, explained, “We are currently experiencing tremendous growth across Europe and have limited resources to pursue opportunities in the USA because it requires another level of focus and investment. The partnership with Simfoni gives us overnight access to a wide range of customers and channel partners in the US market that we otherwise would not be able to penetrate for some time. The combined solution is a very powerful tool that not only highlights how organizations can save money through improved negotiations but can also contextualize the opportunity in real dollar terms.”