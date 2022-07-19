Simpl and Zymrat offer Pay-in-3 services…

Bengaluru, 19 July, 2022: Simpl, India’s leading 1-click checkout network, has partnered Zymrat to facilitate Pay-in-3 feature for customers of the popular D2C performance wear brand.

Commenting on the partnership, Simpl Co-Founder and CEO, Nitya Sharma said, “We are delighted that Zymrat has joined our 20k+ and growing merchant partner network. Simpl users now have access to yet another formidable D2C brand. Pay-in-3 allows D2C brands to provide greater convenience and ease of payments to their customers, thus providing the best consumer experience.”

‘Pay-in-3’ is the latest product from Simpl that empowers customers to shop with ease and pay later in 3 equal instalments at no extra charge. The split payment feature is developed on three key pillars: smart budgeting, transparency and convenience. It aims to strengthen trust between D2C brands such as Zymrat and their customers.

“We are excited to partner with Simpl as our checkout plus conversion partner. This partnership will allow #TheZymratTribe to experience a safe, transparent and seamless purchase experience with Simpl. We are counting on this partnership to be long and fruitful,” said Ujjawal Asthana, Co-Founder, Zymrat.

Simpl’s Pay-in-3 comes with a host of value-added features that enable spend management while combining transparency, convenience, ease of use, and best of all, a smooth payment experience.