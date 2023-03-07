Simpl Appoints Neha Dixit as Vice President, People Operations

Mumbai, 07 March 2023: Simpl, India’s foremost 1-tap checkout network, today announced the appointment of Neha Dixit as the Vice President of its People Operations team. In her present role, Neha will be responsible for heading the organisation’s HR Business Partner function and providing leadership for people and culture priorities at Simpl. She would also be responsible for strengthening the policy and process framework to enable fast-paced learning and leadership development within the organization. This strategic hiring is in line with the platform’s optimistic expansion plans in the year ahead.

With over a decade of rich and diverse experience in running HR programs across agile technology-driven companies such as Amazon and Myntra, Neha has well-entrenched expertise in program management, analytics, employer branding, and diversity & inclusion. In her last stint at Myntra, Neha was a Senior Director – HR, leading the HR function for various lines of businesses, executing people strategy, and supporting rapid business growth. Neha also helmed and scaled the diversity and inclusion practices at Myntra.

Commenting on the appointment, Nitya Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder – Simpl, said, “We are excited to bring on board Neha Dixit as Vice President of our People Operations team. As we embark on our next phase of growth, we would need to put processes and policies in place that will support quick learning and leadership development within the organisation. Neha’s extensive experience and expertise across functions such as people strategy, performance management, analytics, and diversity and inclusion practices, will play a key role in fostering a future-forward culture across the organization.”

Neha Dixit, VP, of People Operations – Simpl said, “I am elated to start my new journey at Simpl, heading the HR Business Partner (HRBP) function at such a dynamic and fast-growing organization. I look forward to bringing in a data-driven approach towards building the leadership and organizational culture, tackling risks, and talent acquisition for effective business development. The biggest asset of any organization is its people, and I look forward to building a culture that encourages continuous learning and astute leadership.”

An MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur, Neha has also completed her B.Tech from Bharati Vidyapeeth.

Simpl will continue to expand its leadership team across partnerships and customer service in its mission to democratize the digital transformation in the payments space in India.