Simpl appoints Sneha Arora as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

India, 21 December 2022: Simpl, India’s leading 1-tap checkout platform, today announced, that it has appointed Sneha Arora as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, she will be responsible for scaling the organization and building talent capabilities and culture to power Simpl’s business which is on a high growth trajectory.

Sneha comes with extensive experience in providing HR leadership in fast-paced, diverse, and multicultural environments across technology, retail, and eCommerce industries. She has led HR & talent strategies across India-origin organizations Flipkart & Myntra, and MNCs such as SAP and Texas Instruments. She has rich experiences in driving large-scale organizational transformation across geographies and navigating through change in high-growth business environments. In her last role as VP, HR at Myntra, she was a part of the leadership team, building and driving the brand’s people-first culture.

Nitya Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, Simpl, commented, “We are an agile team currently embarking on a very crucial and transformative growth trajectory as a brand and Sneha’s appointment is a strategic decision. At Simpl, we need thought leaders who will lead us closer to our ambitious vision with their capability, expertise and passion. Sneha’s rich & extensive experience across industries, at different stages and scale of organizations, and passion for people & culture, will help build Simpl of future.”

Commenting on her appointment at Simpl, Sneha Arora said, “The potential to build the foundation of people and culture for an organization on a growth trajectory is very exciting and that drew me to join Simpl. There is an opportunity to do transformative work which will shape the fundamentals of the organization as well as the industry.”

Sneha completed her Masters in Human Resources and Labor Relations from TISS, Mumbai. Sneha is an established & celebrated HR industry leader who has been recognised by various industry forums including Emerging HR leader in 2017 by People Matters, a Rising star in HR in 2018 by CII, and received Women HR Leadership Award in 2020 by ObserveNow.