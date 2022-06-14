Simpl appoints Vice President of Product for accelerating its Growth and Expansion Plans

Mumbai, 14 June 2022: Simpl – the market leader in 1-tap checkout – today announced the appointment of Khanaz KA as the new Vice President of Product. Simpl aims to accelerate its overall customer and merchant growth with this key hire.

As the VP of Product, Khanaz’s primary roles and responsibilities include handling Simpl’s D2C products such as pay-in-3 and formulating new strategic initiatives aimed at product growth. He will also oversee product satisfaction to improve user experiences and implement strategic processes for the company’s holistic growth. Supporting Simpl’s robust growth plans, Khanaz will identify opportunities for better solutions to real-world challenges while increasing customer satisfaction. Besides, he will assume responsibility for developing and executing the product roadmap.

I am looking forward to the exciting role at Simpl as it involves an extremely unique market gap, based on trust and convenience,” said Khanaz KA. We’re thrilled to welcome Khanaz to the team,” said Nitya Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO Simpl. “His experience from the merchant side will be a great value addition for the team. His expertise in customer and merchant growth will help us enhance our product impact.”

An MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad and an engineering graduate from the College of Engineering, Trivandrum, Khanaz’s in-depth domain expertise will be invaluable in his new role. Earlier, he had worked with Amazon for more than eight years, holding various leadership roles. Prior to his stint at Amazon, Khanaz worked at Mondelez International where he led the regional sales for Maharashtra, Bihar and rural West Bengal.

Recently, Simpl has expanded its leadership across engineering and customer service. The company continues to hire bright minds from top-tier colleges across the country to scale up its business and achieve operational excellence.