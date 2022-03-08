Simpl appoints Vivek Pandey as Vice President – Engineering to augment the vertical

Mumbai, 8 March 2022: Simpl, the market leader in 1-tap checkout, today announced the appointment of Vivek Pandey as Vice President – Engineering. In his previous role, Vivek served as Staff Software Engineer at Google India.

Vivek has more than 15 years of robust experience in computer science engineering. He also Co-founded QGraph – a marketing automation platform offering android, iOS and web push in 2014, which was eventually sold to Taipei-based Appier. He has completed B. Tech. in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur, followed by Masters in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and later an MBA from IIM Bangalore.

Commenting on the executive appointment, Simpl’s CEO & Co-Founder Nitya Sharma said, “We are excited to welcome Vivek Pandey as VP-Engineering. A strong engineering team is crucial as we place technology at the core of our business reimagining the payments side in fintech with transformative products. Vivek will be instrumental in augmenting our engineering team. We believe a strong technology and engineering vertical will help scale up the business and ensure continued operational excellence.” Vivek Pandey, Vice President, Engineering – Simpl, stated, “In this journey towards revolutionizing digital payments in India, it’s exciting to join Simpl. I look forward to building resilient, dynamic technology systems while contributing towards achieving Simpl’s commitment to simplify and democratize the digital payments landscape in India.”

Simpl, the country’s leading 1-tap checkout network, plans to heavily expand its engineering team and is seeking to hire from top-tier colleges, pan-India. And as part of its commitment to gender diversity, Simpl is proactively striving to balance the male-female ratio in its engineering department. With women leaders heading key functions such as the Partner Success and Data Science & Engineering teams, the company is aiming to establish a gender-balanced workplace in the coming years.