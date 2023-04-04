Simpl brings its community-led start-up founders meet D2C Unlocked to Mumbai on April 6th

Mumbai, April 4th, 2023: Simpl, India’s foremost D2C focused one-tap checkout platform, today announced the 8th edition of its much awaited community based start-up founders meet, D2C Unlocked in Mumbai. To be held on April 6th, the event will witness the confluence of scores of founders of D2C companies where they will participate in discussions around brand building, investment, acquisition and exit strategies among many.

As part of the event, founders will get an opportunity to interact with fellow industry members and experts during a panel discussion on “Investments and Exit Strategies” which will witness the participation of Arjun Vaidya, Co-founder, Dr Vaidya’s, Kriti Poonia, Co-Founder, Relove, Dr Mohit Lalvani, Founder, Captain Zack and ​Nitya Sharma, Co-founder, Simpl.

This will be followed by a networking session, product showcase and giveaways from participating brands. This initiative is part of Simpl’s community building efforts to engage like-minded entrepreneurs and grow the D2C ecosystem by providing the right mentorship and highlighting the opportunities to grow. The D2C Unlocked initiative is a part of Simpl’s community of direct-to-consumer companies known as D2C Simplified which offers multiple properties in the form of Simpl Series for imparting best business practices and includes webinars, multi-city meetups and many more for the all-round development of D2C companies.

Commenting on the community initiative, Nitya Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Simpl said, “As an ecosystem enabler, we have been at the forefront of solving for the D2C ecosystem with our nuanced understanding of this space and bringing the entrepreneur community together. With D2C Unlocked, we aim to bring founders from across sectors for knowledge sharing on key business aspects to learn, share, collaborate and grow together. Over the years, we have been able to create a fledgling community of enthusiastic entrepreneurs by empowering them with the right guidance and connecting them with enablers through our Booster Package. Maharashtra has one of the highest concentrations of D2C brands in the country and we aim to empower them through our community efforts to enable them to fulfil customer requirements in a meaningful manner and create a shared value for the ecosystem”.

In this endeavour, Simpl has curated a Booster Package which provides exclusive access to services from various D2C enablers such as brand building, digital marketing and e-commerce consulting that helps boost business. Recently, the company expanded its Booster Package to offer credit access to D2C companies at affordable interest rates with flexible terms in a complete digital fashion. These initiatives are aimed at creating a trusted ecosystem of D2C merchants that offer their customers high-quality products and a seamless payment experience.

According to industry reports, India is anticipated to have 1.1 billion internet users by 2025, with 30% of them engaging in online shopping. This opens up a huge opportunity for D2C merchants that are expected to generate $50 billion in sales by 2025 and therefore, becomes imperative to support them on multiple fronts including credit access, discoverability and seamless payments and Simpl aims to be at the forefront of enabling this change.