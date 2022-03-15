Simpl fortifies its Data Science team; Appoints Robin as Principal Data Scientist

Mumbai , 15 March 2022: Simpl, the market leader in 1-tap checkout, today announced the appointment of Robin as Principal Data Scientist. Robin has served as a Lead Scientist – Analytics Science in his previous role at FICO USA.

His new role at Simpl includes creating high-impact Data Science and anti-fraud projects in close coordination with other stakeholders. He will be working as a technical consultant to product managers from different departments.

Robin comes with over 14 years of robust experience in building AI solutions for a range of industries. During his time at FICO, he was instrumental in developing the FICO Cognitive Analytics toolkit using advanced machine learning algorithms. Robin’s areas of expertise include developing anti-fraud solutions for insurance claims, credit cards, and other applications. He has also worked on Clinical Decision Support and Identity Proofing projects.

Commenting on the key appointment, Nitya Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder – Simpl, said, “In the fintech payments industry it is imperative to continuously innovate by deploying new-age technologies. We believe that AI, ML, IoT, blockchain technology, data analytics and other technologies will help us in delivering powerful products and deliver better user experience to customers. And having seasoned technologists will help us to fast track our product development. In this regard, we are excited to on-board Robin as Principal Data Scientist. He will be instrumental in spearheading anti-fraud initiatives at Simpl.” Robin, Principal Data Scientist– Simpl, stated, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Simpl’s journey in innovating the digital payments ecosystem and ensuring consumer data protection. I look forward to design and develop a suit of solutions utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms at Simpl and contribute towards Simpl’s commitment of making payment experience simple, safe, and secure for customers.”

Simpl will continue to seek out the best and brightest in the industry in hiring, promotion, and business practices. Simpl is committed to the simplification and democratization of digital transformation in the payments space in India.