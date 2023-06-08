Simpl partners with McDonald’s India to enable a seamless 1-tap checkout experience for millions of its customers online

This partnership assumes significance with an increasing number of customers ordering online

Mumbai, 08 June 2023- Simpl, India’s foremost 1-tap checkout network, today announced a partnership with McDonald’s India (West & South), to bring a seamless online checkout experience to millions of customers. Simpl’s integration with the McDelivery App as part of the association will play a key role in providing a smooth online checkout experience.

Customers using the McDelivery platforms (app and website) will be able to use Simpl’s 1-tap pay to effortlessly place their orders. As of March 2023, McDonald’s India has 357 restaurants in 56 cities across West and South India, serving millions of registered customers across the regions. The company is on a fast track to add 40-45 new restaurants in FY24 and 580-630 new restaurants by 2027.

Commenting on the partnership, Nitya Sharma, Founder, and CEO at Simpl said, “As an organisation committed to providing customers with a frictionless checkout experience online, we are increasingly partnering with small, medium, and large enterprise merchants to offer millions of their customers our state-of-the-art 1-tap payment experience. This assumes significance as the Checkout network plays a crucial role in onboarding new customers and increasing customers’ engagement with the platform. In this endeavour to empower merchants, we are excited to partner with McDonald’s India to offer a unique and seamless experience to their customers as they strengthen demand on their own platforms”.

Arvind R.P., Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s India, said, “At McDonald’s India, we are committed to offering our customers the best experience across touchpoints. By integrating Simpl’s technology into our McDelivery platform, we are enabling millions of customers to enjoy the 1-tap checkout experience and their favorite McDonald’s meals in no time. As we continue to expand and innovate, we are excited to work with Simpl who share our commitment for innovation and customer satisfaction.”

McDonald’s App and McDelivery App have over 24 million downloads collectively and millions of registered customers across the two regions.

With an increasing number of customers ordering online, offering a unique experience that helps the platform build a relationship with the customer and create brand loyalty is imperative. Integrating Simpl with McDonald’s India will offer millions of customers an elevated level of seamless online experience. Currently, over 26,000 merchants across the country use Simpl’s 1-tap pay to increase conversions and build trust with new customers.