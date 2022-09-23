Simple Ways To Stop Being Taken Advantage Of At Work

When you’re employed by someone it can often be hard to say no to their requests. After all, they are the boss and you want to both impress them and keep your job. The result is that you take on more and more work, without additional pay, and the boss takes advantage of you.

The more you take on the less free time you’ll have for yourself and the more your mental health is likely to suffer. It’s time you learned how to stop being taken advantage of at work.

Consider Leaving

If you don’t feel that your boss will listen to you and see no way of reducing your workload then it may be time to quit and talk to an unfair dismissal employment lawyer. You don’t need to be fired to be unfairly dismissed if you felt there was no option left but to leave.

Of course, the better option is to leave for another job and then pursue action against your old employer. But, this isn’t always possible. If leaving feels like the only option talk to the employment lawyers to help you find the right way forward.

Learn To Say No

In many cases, people get taken advantage of because they don’t know how to say no. It’s time you learned. Practice with family and friends. You can tell them what you’re doing and they will support you.

By learning to say no to the small things you’ll quickly be in a place where you can say no to bigger things, starting with when your boss or co-worker tries to get you to do something extra.

A polite no because you don’t have enough time is all it takes. While your boss or co-worker may be surprised you can easily explain that it is important to get your current work correct and not to mess it up just because you don’t have enough time.

It’s important that you don’t apologise, simply state that you can’t do it.

Claim Credit

Another way of pushing back against those that are taking advantage is to demand recognition for your work. For example, if you helped make a project successful and your co-worker didn’t mention your assistance, they are getting all the glory and the benefit. Tell them that you weren’t pleased with this and make sure, if you agree to help them with anything else, you get the credit you deserve.

Stop The Micro Managing

Many bosses look over the shoulders of their employees all the time. In effect, they are micromanaging you. This is likely to affect your performance and confidence. Instead of waiting, tell them that you are happy to update them on progress daily but that them watching you over your shoulder is not helping you get the desired result.

The idea is to provide a firm no with simple reasons why, and a way in which your boss or co-worker will get the information they need regularly. It keeps all parties happy and sets boundaries.