Simpli Namdhari’s continues to expand its offline presence Opens a new store in Yelahanka, Bengaluru

Bengaluru, December 29, 2022 – Simpli Namdhari’s, India’s only 100% vegetarian omnichannel retailer operating 8 supermarkets across the garden city has opened a new store in Yelahanka. This store in the northern part of Bengaluru is the latest example of Simpli Namdhari’s commitment to customer service and offers a complete grocery experience.

The new store is thoughtfully designed using natural elements combining a palette of greens and browns to compliment the fresh, exotic, and extensive product range on offer. It is approximately 5,000 sq. ft. in size and offers a wide range of residue-free and safe-for-consumption fresh produce, everyday grocery items, personal care, and household items, an extensive assortment of dairy items along with gourmet products from around the world. The store also boasts a “Simpli Good Food” café where one can enjoy healthy salads, cold-pressed juices, and other short eats.

Commenting on the store launch, Gurmukh Roopra, Group CEO said, “We have seen an increasing demand for healthy, fresh, residue-free products especially post covid. We are certain that this new store will help widen the choice for such discerning customers and strengthen the brand’s image of being a one-of-a-kind experience store offering a unique assortment of products and home-developed recipes for consumption on and off-premises, giving it an edge over other retailers. Also, we believe that the launch of this store will add to the festive cheer in the city and that it will become the go-to choice for all local household needs for residents nearby.’’

The store will be open from 8 am to 9:30 pm, 7 days a week. Apart from this store, the retailer also operates stores at Ashoka Pillar Road in Jayanagar, RT Nagar, Hebbal, Indiranagar, Sarjapur, Whitefield, Garuda Mall on Magrath Road, and Orion Mall at Rajaji Nagar.