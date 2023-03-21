Simpli Namdhari’s opens flagship store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 21, 2023 — Simpli Namdhari’s, a vegetarian omnichannel retailer and a brand owned by the Namdhari’s Group, opened its first store in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills. With this store launch, Namdhari’s Group, an agribusiness with diversified offerings, plans to bring the seed-to-plate concept to Hyderabad and provide customers with an upgraded grocery shopping experience.

From working with farmers at the grassroots to getting products store-ready for customers, the Group oversees every touchpoint ensuring the delivery of superior quality products.

The 11,000 sq. ft retail space is designed specifically to complement the wide range of fresh and packaged products that will be available at the stores. A lot of thought has been put into making the in-store navigation and the overall shopping experience seamless. To emphasize the diversity of products on the shelves, this experience store has residue-free fruits & vegetables, staples & grains, oils to FMCG, dairy, beauty and home essentials among others. Apart from this, knowledgeable and well-trained staff are always there to help customers with their shopping needs. There are designated experiential zones with brands such as Tea Culture, TGL Coffee, JBB Ayurveda Spices, Andhra special sweets, pickles, namkeen and chutney powders by Ruchi homemade foods, a range of Karachi Bakery products and Bansiwala sweets to enhance the in-store retail experience.

Simpli Namdhari’s is not just a retailer but a big farm in the city. The produce available at the store is harvested from Namdhari’s own farms and is selected with seasonality and freshness in mind.

Simpli Good Food is the café located within the store where the company’s vision & passion combine to deliver a healthy and delectable range of vegetarian food prepared using farm fresh produce. It boasts a live kitchen where one can watch the chefs work their magic. The café offers salads, international delights, wood-fired pizzas, cold-pressed juices, and other short eats so that everyone can find something they enjoy.

“With the launch of our flagship store in Hyderabad, Namdhari’s plans to bring the seed-to-plate concept to the city. The brand has a rich legacy of over 30 years and is well-known in the agribusiness space. It is this experience and expertise that we have harnessed into all our businesses. Majority of the vegetables and fruits we sell are produced within our control using both traditional and high-tech agricultural practices to ensure we offer safe-for-consumption and residue-free products. We want to focus on building our portfolio of differentiated products, bring our fresh produce to the city and offer quality experiences that keep our customers coming back for more. We want to grow from being a regional brand to a national one and the Hyderabad market is an important part of this growth strategy,” said Gurmukh Roopra, CEO, Namdhari’s Group, at the event of the store launch.

Hyderabad is an important market for the Namdhari’s Group and the company plans to open 3 – 5 more Simpli Namdhari’s stores in the city by the end of 2024. The company expects to generate a revenue of Rs 30 – 50 crore in the next 24 months depending on the number of outlets it adds in the coming years.

Namdhari’s Group is not new to the Telangana market. The Group has a well-established presence in the state with Namdhari’s Seeds being one of the largest seed producers and distributors in the state. The company has vast experience in working with Telangana’s rural communities and farmers over the last 20 years. With its strong farmer connect, Namdhari’s is already procuring some of the fresh produce for the store in Hyderabad from within the state. The company has over 10,000 farmers in its network with over 15,000 dealer points and a global presence in 15 countries.

“As one of the largest vegetable seed players in Telangana, we want to leverage the brand and equity in Telangana’s rural communities and bring it to customers at the urban level. In this regard, we’ve tied up with rural cultivators — both hi-tech and open-field farmers, to cultivate crops using Namdhari’s seeds, which will be procured and sold in Simpli Namdhari’s outlets,” Gurmukh Roopra added.

Namdhari’s is also one of the biggest suppliers of fresh produce to quick-service restaurants in Hyderabad. The company sees a massive opportunity in bringing its offerings from the farm to consumers with the launch of its retail store. The company has invested in setting up a hi-tech fresh cut warehousing facility in Telangana. The cold storage capability will be used to move some of the fresh produce in and around the city.

Please note: The store is located on the Ground Floor, NSL IKON, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The store will be open between 8 am and 10:00 pm, on all days of the week.