Simpliforge Creations and IIT Hyderabad develop India’s First Prototype Bridge using Indigenous 3D Printing Technology

Hyderabad, April 2023: A prototype 3D printed bridge has been developed and printed as a collaboration between IIT Hyderabad and Simpliforge Creations. The concept and design were developed and evaluated by Prof. K.V.L. Subramaniam and his research group, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Hyderabad. The bridge was printed by Simpliforge, a startup company specializing in providing 3D concrete printing solutions. Designed as a pedestrian bridge, the prototype bridge is undergoing load testing and evaluation for functional use. The bridge has been designed at IIT Hyderabad broadly following form optimization to minimize the use of concrete and reinforcement. The concept of the bridge was developed following the concept of ‘Material follows Force’. Simpliforge Creations developed an extrusion and software system specifically for the project to fully exhibit the merits of its 3D printing system. Using the Industrial robotic arm 3d printer, the bridge was printed off-site in little under 2 hours at the Simpliforge Printing facility and assembled on-site at Charvitha Meadows, Siddipet.

Enlisting the uniqueness of the 3D Printing technology, Prof K.V.L. Subramaniam, IITH, said, “3D concrete printing is an emerging technology that has the potential for transforming the construction industry with the promise of rapid, efficient, and free-form construction. Technology application in this space requires advancements in design methodologies, material processing, and delivery systems.” “We are proud to have been a part of this ground-breaking project,” said Mr. Hari Krishna Jeedipalli, Managing Director, of Simpliforge Creations. “This bridge is a testament to the capabilities of 3D construction printing technology and its potential applications in infrastructural requirements, defense, and disaster scenarios owing to its speed and ease. We hope that this project will inspire others to explore the possibilities of 3D concrete printing in infrastructure and other industries.”