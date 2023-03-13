Simply Nam launches its #SimplyStrong campaign celebrating Womanhood

March, Mumbai: Innovative beauty and cosmetic brand Simply Nam has unveiled a digital campaign in celebration of the strength and solid bonds amongst women. With the launch of the campaign, the brand hopes to inculcate feelings of empowerment and confidence in light of Women’s Day and aims to highlight women for the entire month of March.

Commenting on the campaign, founder of Simply Nam, Namrata Soni said, ”Simply Nam was built to be a brand that supports women in all their endeavours. It is a women-led brand with most of our products being named as an ode to a few of the fierce and disruptive women we know. I hope that with the launch of the campaign, we continue to inspire and encourage women across the globe to let the world be their oyster and feel #SimplyStrong.”

The campaign features a group of women from all walks of life, including notable entrepreneurs and influencers. It is set to include a video series with the unfiltered and empowering stories as told by each woman who is part of it.