Simpolo the Fastest Growing Premium Brand in the Indian Ceramic Industry opened its 100th Showroom.

Vijayapura, 9th December 2022: Simpolo Ceramics is the fastest-growing premium brand in the ceramic industry in India. The brand has grown leaps and bounds by offering stunning designs of the best quality to its consumers. Simpolo is inspired by the Italian ceramic market and is the first ceramic brand to take an initiative to create tiles made with the latest cutting-edge technologies.

Simpolo Ceramics expands its business and launches its 100th Gallery in Karnataka (Vijayapura) in an area of over 5400 sq. ft.

On the grand opening of the showroom, Mr. Bharat Aghara (CMO) shared Simpolo is planning to open 100 more showrooms in important business centers in the next 2 years.

Simpolo focus on enhancing customer experience which includes Live Display Mockup and scanning of QR code with immediate visualization in a 360-degree view of the products, thus helping the customer in finalization of the product quickly.

Simpolo has the best-selling products of classy Dry Granula (1200×2400), styling & enriching Posh Surface for Indoor Space (1200×1800) & Kitchen Top (790 x 3000) along with Rockdeck series for Outdoor Applications in 16mm.