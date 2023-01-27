Simran Dhanwani teaching the budding influencers at the Indian Influencers Summit and Awards

Simran Dhanwani a popular YouTube Star and social media influencer was recently invited at the Indian Influencers Summit and Awards held in Mumbai. Simran was invited as one of the speakers at the event teaching budding influencers.

Simran has been one of the core members of Ashish Chanchlani’s team of supporting actors since the very start. Coming from a media and creative background, Simran exactly understands the importance of quality videos and gives out a part of her in every video. From creating comedy, dance, and In-real-life video content and also vlogs her day-to-day life. Simran has been filling her vlogs with the best of contents since day one and has been loved and appreciated by her audiences. The unique aspect of her content is that she has been independently producing her videos and are usually budgeted for minimum costs. During her speech Simran talked about some major aspects to keep in mind if one wants to explore script writing and direct the same. She explained some vital points one needs to remember while making a vlog. From coming with a simple idea to how one can make their video creative with simple innovations. Simran talks about the feature and key specifications on script, screenplay and video editing helping the aspiring influencers knows the best.