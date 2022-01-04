Simulten Launches a First of Its Kind Wellness Program for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Simulten’s now proven “Employee Feedback Program”

x

Simulten is a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion consulting company that now offers this innovative Employee DE&I Wellness service for companies who are looking to improve their DE&I culture.

As Simulten’s Co-CEO, Dominick, explained, “This ‘Employee Feedback Program,’ is a first of its kind service, that allows companies to gauge, in real time, if their efforts in DE&I are impactful. This service has been welcomed with open arms as the effect of DE&I efforts are challenging to gauge if they have a positive impact. Simulten’s team is made up of a diverse group of experts that have experience working on DE&I in corporate America, military and civil service roles. Maria, Simulten’s other Co-CEO, added, “DE&I is a challenging area to work on for many people. Most, if not all have a great passion on the subject, but quickly realize it is hard to have a sustainable positive impact. Our customers feel that they finally can implement a service that can really help guide their efforts. Several consulting companies already recommend this service to their customers because it has a quick and positive impact on the DE&I culture.” 86% of new talent that was surveyed after their final interview, found this wellness program as “highly impactful” when asked, if this wellness benefit would impact their decision of whether they would work for the company.

To learn about Simulten’s new wellness service, and see how this program can transform a DE&I, please visit www.Simulten.com or call 866 SIMULTEN (746 8583)