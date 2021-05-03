Singapore Airlines Raises S$2 Billion From Sale-And-Leaseback Transactions

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has completed sale-and-leaseback transactions for 11 aircraft, comprising seven Airbus A350-900s and four Boeing 787-10s,raising approximately S$2.0billion in total.

The transactions were arranged by four different parties, as follows:

Lease Arranger Aircraft Aergo Capital Limited 1 Airbus A350-900 1 Boeing 787-10 Altavair 4 Airbus A350-900s EastMerchant / Crianza Aviation 1 Airbus A350-900 2 Boeing 787-10s Muzinichand Co. Limited 1 Airbus A350-900 1 Boeing 787-10 Total 11

SIA has successfully raised approximately S$15.4 billion in fresh liquidity since 1 April 2020, including these sale-and-leaseback transactions. Theamount also includes S$8.8 billion from SIA’s successful rights issue, S$2.1 billion from secured financing, S$2.0 billion via the issuance of convertible bondsand notes, as well as more than S$500 million through new committed lines of credit and a short-term unsecured loan.

SIA continues to have access to more than S$2.1 billion in committed credit lines, along with the option to raise up to S$6.2 billion in additional mandatory convertible bonds before the Annual General Meeting in July 2021.

During this period of high uncertainty, as the airline industry continues to navigate the unprecedented challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the SIA Group will continue to explore additional means to raise liquidity as necessary.

Mr Goh Choon Phong, Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Officer, said: “The additional liquidity from these sale-and-leaseback transactions reinforces ourability to navigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic from a position of strength.We will continue to respond nimbly to the evolving marketingconditions, andbe ready to capture all possible growth opportunities as we recover from this crisis.”