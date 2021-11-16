Singapore Airlines Unveils All-New Narrow body Aircraft Cabin Products

New Delhi: Singapore Airlines (SIA) today launched its highly-anticipated new cabin products, which will be rolled out on its Boeing 737-8 fleet in the coming weeks. This elevates the customer experience onboard the Airline’s narrowbody aircraft fleet to a level similar to its widebody aircraft, offering a consistent and premium travel journey across the entire Singapore Airlines network.

All of SIA’s 737-8 aircraft will have 154 seats in two classes, 10 in Business Class and 144 in Economy Class, with new cabin products featuring bespoke elements that have been designed especially for the SIA customer.

The lie-flat Business Class seats have been designed by London-based Factorydesign and manufactured for Singapore Airlines by Thompson Aero Seating. The Economy Class cabin will feature the latest generation sleek and slim-line seats, which have been built by Collins Aerospace. The 737-8 cabin has been designed with a special focus on ergonomics, helping to ensure that everything is within easy reach for customers.

The aircraft feature Panasonic’s X-Series seat-back in-flight entertainment, allowing all customers to enjoy the latest KrisWorld entertainment content. The fleet is also fitted with Panasonic’s in-flight Wi-Fi service, as well as mobile data connectivity services.

Singapore Airlines has invested around S$230 million on the development, design, and installation of the new industry-leading cabin products, which elevate the standard for short- and medium-haul travel onboard narrowbody aircraft.

Mr. Lee Lik Hsin, Executive Vice President Commercial, Singapore Airlines said: “This is the culmination of three years of innovation and hard work, involving extensive customer research and close partnerships with designers and suppliers. As a result, we can now offer customers a premium travel experience across our entire full-service network, no matter how long or short their journey.

This significant investment demonstrates Singapore Airlines’ commitment to maintaining our leadership position in the airline industry. As air travel recovers, our customers can continue to enjoy world-class products and award-winning service across our fleets.”

SIA’s 737-8 aircraft will progressively enter into service on short- to medium-haul flights across the Airline’s network in the coming weeks. This includes services to points in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, and Thailand, subject to regulatory approvals. Further details on these flights will be announced in due time.