Singapore Deep-Tech Alliance Enters Partnership with Enterprise Singapore to Boost Singapore’s Deep-Tech Startup Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, 31 Oct 2022 – Sustainability-focused deep tech venture builder Singapore Deep-Tech Alliance (SDTA) has today announced that it has entered a partnership with Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) to be part of the agency’s Startup SG Accelerator programme. The partnership seeks to accelerate the speed of bringing nascent technologies to market, thus supporting the creation of deep tech startups in Singapore. It will also enable SDTA to leverage EnterpriseSG’s strong network of partners to broaden SDTA’s ecosystem connections, which will further help deep tech startups in their growth. This aligns to Singapore’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE2025) goals to drive technology translation and commercialisation for local enterprises.

As part of Startup SG Accelerator, SDTA will run a nine-month Venture Building programme targeted at recruiting experienced individuals with the ambition of creating sustainable companies. This is one of the few unique programmes that mobilises an ecosystem of public and private partners to bring in the necessary Intellectual Property (IP), expertise, and market demand to de-risk the commercialisation process for new ventures.

“Together with EnterpriseSG and our expert alliance partners, we look forward to continuing to build more deep tech ventures to solve sustainability concerns for our future, and especially bringing to market innovations that target Scope 3 emissions of corporations,” said Clara Chen, Co-Founding Managing Partner of Singapore Deep-Tech Alliance.

“We are encouraged that this partnership with EnterpriseSG allows us to maximise and optimise our capabilities to support more entrepreneurs in commercialising advanced technologies to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” added Luuk Eliens, Co-Founding Managing Partner of Singapore Deep-Tech Alliance, “The partnership also provides the opportunity to expand our ventures’ connections to a wider ecosystem, bringing sustainable solutions to businesses globallythrough Startup SG.” Tan Boon Kim, Executive Director (Startup and Innovation) of EnterpriseSG, said “Venture builders bring immense value to Singapore’s startup ecosystem because of their ability to attract investors and talent to solve market problems at an accelerated rate. They are key to maintaining Singapore’s position as the global-Asia node where deep tech startups can anchor themselves in order to grow into the region and beyond. We look forward to partnering with Singapore Deep-Tech Alliance to commercialise IP from upstream research quickly, and to develop innovative deep tech solutions that will address complex sustainability-related challenges.”

Venture Building Programme

SDTA’s proprietary nine-month Venture Building programme aims to help entrepreneurs bring advanced technologies to market in three phases, each structured with deliverables based on technology application research, product development, market research, team development and partnership acquisition. SDTA will work with EnterpriseSG to bring complementary value in partner networks to demand drivers and enablers to accelerate the product development process for venture teams. The partnership will also focus on onboarding more Singapore-based founders to its Venture Building programme, elevating the capabilities of the local talent pool and facilitating job creation

in the deep tech sector.

Entrepreneurs under the Venture Building programme learn from mentors who bring expertise from various industries, all focusing on reducing the environmental footprint of businesses. Mentors include leaders from Intel, Temasek, Allnex, Petronas, Siemens Healthineers, Dentsu International, and A*STAR. Moreover, ventures in the programme get to co-innovate with SDTA’s stellar line-up of Alliance Partners, consisting of multifaceted public and private sector organisations that create a complementary ecosystem. These include Avnet, Lenovo, Micron, OMRON, Panasonic, TÜV SÜD, and Ultra-Clean Technologies.

Successful graduate ventures from SDTA’s 2022 Venture Building programme include WaveAI, Reality Studio, and Aprisium Pte Ltd that have since commercialised advanced technologies in the Urban Solutions and Sustainability, MedTech and EdTech space.

Aspiring deep-tech venture founders who are interested to work with Singapore Deep-Tech Alliance to play a part in creating a sustainable future can find out more about its Venture Building programme by joining SDTA as a member for free to get involved in members’ nights and receive updates on the upcoming cohorts: https://sdta.sg/alliance-membership.