Sir Dr. Huz honored with Mumbai Heroes award at Humanity First Conclave

Sir Dr. Huz (Huzaifa Khorakiwala), CEO and Trustee, Wockhardt Foundation, & Founder, The World Peacekeepers Movement (TWPM) was felicitated with ‘Mumbai Heroes award’ at the Humanity First Conclave by the hands of US Consul General, Edgard D Kagan.

The conclave was hosted by Blosson India at The Emperor, NSCI, Worli in Mumbai with the objective of promoting Interfaith Harmony. The event was attended by various religious scholars and eminent personalities from the fields of politics, social work and business.

This year’s theme for the Conclave was ‘Love God, Love Neighbors,’ which emphasized on the need to have a harmonious approach towards all religions and promote interfaith understanding on a grand scale. The event was followed by an award function to honor visionaries from all walks of life who have contributed towards the betterment of the society.

The award recognized Sir Dr. Huz’s contribution towards bringing a positive change in the society through various programs launched under Wockhardt Foundation in environment, health and education. Delighted about receiving this honor he said, “It was a pleasure to be a part of this conclave and I am pleased to receive this award from Mr. EdgardKagan. We will continue building a harmonious society for the present and the coming generations.”

Wockhardt Foundation, under the leadership of Sir Dr. Huz, has been instrumental in bringing about a positive change in the lives of the underprivileged through various initiatives like E-Learning, KhelKhel Mein, Little Hearts, Pronto Toilet, Pronto Bio-Toilet, Wockhardt Skills Development Institute, SHUDHU water purification tablets and Adarsh Gram Yojana, Mobile 1000.

Sir Dr. Huz has brought together more than a million people on an online platform sharing the same dream of world peace and better future through The World Peacekeepers Movement (TWPM). TWPM signifies the world’s mass grass roots movement of peace through the creation of the world’s largest army – The World Peace Army. With 2 million Peacekeepers, the World Peace Army is the world’s 2nd largest army.

Wockhardt Foundation is a national, not-for-profit organization engaged in social service and human welfare activities. Its 19 programmes have made perceptible change in its areas of operations to the lives of the underprivileged. Mobile 1000, its flagship programme, aims at operating 1000 Mobile Health Vans in rural India and administering free primary healthcare to 2.5 million Indians every year. As of date, there are 172 Mobile 1000 Vans operating in 22 states and doing yeoman service to rural India.

Its other programmes like Little Hearts, Pronto Toilet, Pronto Bio-Toilet, E-Learning, KhelKhelMein, Wockhardt Skills Development Institute, SHUDHU water purification tablets and Adarsh Gram Yojana have made significant impact and it continues to expand its social coverage in areas where the need is the most. Says it’s Trustee & CEO, Sir Dr. Huz (Dr. HuzaifaKhorakiwala) -“Wockhardt Foundation operates its social programmes based on the 3 B’s – Big, Best and Bold. The Big ensures scale, the Best ensures quality and the Bold ensures need.” Wockhardt Foundation is governed by a simple philosophy -“where every smile counts”.