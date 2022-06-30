SIS Limited appoints Mr. U.K. Sinha as an Independent Director

New Delhi, June 30, 2022, SIS Ltd. (NSE: SIS, BSE: 540673), Indian Multinational and Essential services Market Leader in India and Australia, announced the appointment of Mr. U.K. Sinha, as an Independent Director of the Company effective June 29, 2022. This appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of SIS Limited and is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Mr. U.K. Sinha served as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) for a period of over six years between 2011 and 2017. During his stewardship, SEBI was credited with having brought in significant regulatory amendments in areas such as Takeover Code, Foreign Portfolio Investors, Alternate Investment Funds, REITIs, InVITs., Corporate Governance etc. Prior to this, he was the Chairman and Managing Director of UTI Asset Management Company Pvt. Ltd. Preceding this, he was the Joint Secretary in Department of Economic Affairs at Ministry of Finance. He currently serves on the board of Vedanta Limited, Havells India Limited, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Aavishkaar Venture Management Services Private Limited, and Cube Highways Fund Advisors Private Limited.

Mr. U.K. Sinha was an officer of the Indian Administrative Service in 1976, and he holds a master’s degree in science and a bachelors’ degree in Law.