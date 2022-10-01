Hyderabad/ Madgul Village, September 30, 2022…. Sitaram Yechury, National General Secretary, CPI(M) unveils statue of Former Union Cabinet Minister Sri S. Jaipal Reddy at Madgul, his native place in Ranga Reddy District.

Jaipal Reddy was a man of good democratic values: Sitaram Yechury

Four strong pillars of democracy are under attack in India today: Sitaram Yechury

Jaipal Reddy was the best Parliamentarian awardee in his lifetime and a well known politicians from Telangana.

In his living memory a Statue was unveiled on Friday morning. Jaipal Reddy’s wife Lakshmi, Daughter Aruna, Sons Arvind and Anand graced the occasion.

The unveiling function was organised by S. Jaipal Reddy Statue Unveiling Committee, Madgul Mandal, Ranga Reddy District.

Shri Sitaram Yechury, National General Secretary, CPI(M) was the Chief Guest.

Followed by the unveiling of the Statue, a public meeting was held at Vasavi Function Hall, in the Madgul village.

Speaking on the occasion Sitaram Yechury said his association with Mr Reddy was three decades old. He was a man of good democratic values. But unfortunately those values are deteriorating in the current politics.

Today the four strong pillars of democracy are under attack now a days, the constitution of India guarantees equality to all the citizens of this great nation. But is that practiced and ensured he asked his audience.

Recalling his long term Association Mr Yechury said his demise was a great loss to the nation.

R. Subhash Reddy, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India was the special guest.

Speaking on the occasion Justice Subhash Reddy recalled that Jaipal Reddy was a principled politicians. He had lot of conviction. He was a politician of good integrity. Further he said politics doesn’t mean a money making system. It is a service.

Shri A. Revanth Reddy President of TPCC and Member of Parliament said political leaders are least respected soon after they loose power, but Jaipal Reddy is admired, followed and respected irrespective party lines and ideologies even long after he left us. It is a true reflection of his leadership skills.

He assured 2000 plus gathering that he would take up the matter with Hyderabad Metro to name after Shri S. Jaipal Reddy. It was during his tenure as Union Urban Development Minister Hyderabad Metro was sanctioned. He sought one year time to take up the matter.

G. Sukhender Reddy Chairman, Telangana Legislative Council said they shared good working relationship in the Parliament. He was a staunch supporter of Telangana moment.

The other distinguished Guests who graced unveiling function include Dr. M. Jagannath, Special Representative, Government of Telangana, Delhi; P. Ramulu, Members of Parliament, Lok Sabha; Shri Syed Aziz Pasha, Former Members of Parliament; Shri G. Jaipal Yadav, MLA, Kalvakurthy; Shri Mallu Ravi, Former Member of Parliament; Shri R. Krishnaiah Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Shri K. Narayana Reddy Member of Legislative Council; T. Achari Former Member, National Backward Classes; Sri C. Vamsi Chand Reddy EX. M.L.A. and Secretary ( AICC) and others will grace.

A brochure highlighting important milestones of his journey, his philosophy etc was launched on the occasion

S. Jaipal Reddy was one of the strongest proponents of Democracy.

Reddy was an elected representative for nearly 50 years and for his contribution to the discussions in Parliament earned him, “The Outstanding Parliamentarian Award, 1998”.