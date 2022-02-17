Sivaraman Ganesan, Head- Microsoft Business Unit, TCS at Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2022

On Human & Machine Collaboration:

Technology is the major underpinning of everything that happens in all walks of our life

The symbiosis of machine and human, feeding off each other will denote this Tech-ade

Technology is everywhere and now the Metaverse is knocking on the door

Businesses & Cloud

New-Age Companies are taking advantage of the cloud to create a market for themselves

Applying the nuances of cloud is important for both Legacy & New-Age Companies

Cloud helps heritage companies to use data to innovate and adapt.

Cloud brings hardware, software, and firmware together

No institution is alone on an island anymore everything is hyperconnected.

With the cloud, we are our workspace, and our workspace is available on demand

How Cloud Is changing Businesses

A lot of businesses are looking to move their estates into the cloud

The growth of technology in the field of payments have been mind-boggling

Cloud and IoT has helped us to transfer data in real-time

On India Market

We are living in the era of creating software solutions

Today the marketplace demands innovation on the fly

Learning & adaptation will give us sustained fuel to work in the IT sector

We must replenish the tools of the trade all the time.

On IT Skills

The magnitude and importance of the cloud is more than ever

We must make sure a continuous skilling process is present across the industry

A message to the youth

The immediate decade is all about the cloud

Right now, it is time to move and harvest the possibilities of the cloud for businesses

An aspiring professional should look at cloud, metaverse and advanced computing with a greater emphasis

It is important that the youth should look to sharpen analytical skills and tools of the trade

Communication will be very important to make sure one has a good career in Technology Industry